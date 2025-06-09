PAPAR, June 9 — A 42-year-old man died when he was electrocuted after climbing a tree to pluck mangoes in Kampung Bambangan here today.

Papar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Chief Rozlan Osman said that following an emergency call via MERS999 at 3:01 pm, he dispatched a brigade of eight firefighters to the scene within seven minutes.

“The victim is believed to have climbed the tree and used an iron rod to poke at the mangoes, before the rod came into contact with a nearby electric cable, causing the man to be electrocuted and rendered unconscious on the tree.

“The firemen then proceeded to lower the victim using a ladder and rescue rope after the electricity supply was cut off by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB),” he said when contacted today.

The victim was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical officer before being handed over to police for further action. The rescue operation concluded at 4:29 pm. — Bernama