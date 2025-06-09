MECCA, June 9 — Another Malaysian Haj pilgrim has died in Makkah, bringing the total number of Malaysian deaths during the 1446H/2025M Haj season to ten.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said the deceased, Abdul Malik Sudin, 62, died of a heart attack at King Abdullah Hospital.

He was a pilgrim from Maktab 90A and had been staying at the Rehab Al-Janadriyah building. He had completed the wukuf ritual in Arafah last Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after attending the 1446H Haj Season Closing Ceremony organised by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah last night, Mohd Na’im said the Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) has contacted the family and will manage all funeral arrangements and related welfare matters.

On behalf of TH’s senior management, Mohd Na’im extended condolences to the family and prayed that the deceased is granted Allah’s mercy and that his good deeds are accepted.

To date, nine Malaysian pilgrims have died of heart attacks, while one succumbed to a bacterial infection and organ failure. — Bernama