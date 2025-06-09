JOHOR BAHRU, June 9 — A Singaporean man, who was detained yesterday to assist in the investigation in connection with an altercation with another driver and vandalism of a car in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Skudai, has been remanded for four days until June 12.

Johor Bahru Utara police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh confirmed this when contacted by Bernama today.

“The suspect has been remanded for four days until June 12,” he said briefly.

The 40-year-old was arrested yesterday following a report on a viral road rage incident where the suspect was involved in an argument with a local man and kicked the complainant’s car, causing damage.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect has no criminal record and tested negative for drugs. He will be brought to the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court today for the remand process.

The case is being investigated under Section 426 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and Section 509 of the same code for insulting the modesty of a person.

Earlier, police detected a video clip that had gone viral on Facebook showing two men arguing by the roadside, with visible damage to a vehicle at the scene. — Bernama