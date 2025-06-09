IPOH, June 9 — The bus that crashed along the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding in Gerik this morning, killing 15 people, was privately hired by Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students and not part of any official university programme.

UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Md Amin Md Taff said the students had arranged the bus rental themselves for their return to campus after the Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays.

“Sometimes, university students who come from the same village or nearby areas will rent a bus privately to go home and return to UPSI.

“So the bus they took was not hired by UPSI, but arranged on their own initiative. This has long been a common practice,” he was quoted by Berita Harian as telling reporters at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here this afternoon.

The remains of some of the crash victims had been sent to the hospital’s forensic department for post-mortem examinations.

He said the university is still waiting for confirmation of the identities of the deceased.

“As of now, we have been told that 15 died, but the details of the students who perished are still being verified.

“We cannot reveal anything yet until we receive clearance from the Higher Education Ministry and the authorities,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the university has set up a special operations room to assist families of the victims and is also providing welfare aid, including accommodation and financial support.

A collision between the bus and a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle near Tasik Banding in the early hours of this morning resulted in 15 fatalities.

The bus operator said the vehicle chartered by the UPSI students for their return to campus after the Aidiladha holiday was in good condition before the journey on June 9, 2025. — Picture via X/Bernama

A spokesman for the bus company confirmed the vehicle was one of two chartered by UPSI students to return to their campus in Tanjung Malim, The New Straits Times reported separately.

He said both buses were in serviceable condition, had valid travel documents, and were driven by experienced drivers.

“The bus involved in the accident was well maintained and in good condition.

“All four personnel involved – two drivers and two assistants – had valid licences and more than 10 years of experience,” the unnamed bus company representative was quoted as saying.

He said the other bus returned to Kelantan this morning.

He added that the company will also provide its full cooperation with the authorities in the ongoing investigation.



