KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has given the assurance that the ministry will promptly provide the necessary psychosocial support, counselling, and assistance to the families of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students killed in a bus crash along the East-West Highway, in Gerik, Perak, early this morning.

She said Social Welfare Department officers would be mobilised to assist the victims’ families, particularly in managing their emotional well-being and overall welfare.

“The tragedy that claimed 15 lives has shattered our hearts. They were young, the nation’s future, on their way back to campus to continue their studies after the Aidiladha break. But Allah’s will surpass all,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Nancy said the ministry is devoted to being by the people’s side during trying times like these, as every life is precious to the nation.

“I pray that the souls of those who perished are bestowed with mercy and granted a place among the martyrs and the faithful. For those still undergoing treatment, I pray for their swift recovery.

“May all families affected by this tragedy be granted resilience, steadfastness, and extraordinary strength as they face this difficult test,” she said.

Earlier, police confirmed that 15 UPSI students were killed in the crash, which involved a bus and a multi-purpose vehicle in Banun, near Tasik Banding, approximately 57 kilometres from Gerik, Perak. — Bernama