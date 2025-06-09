BALING, June 9 — A family of four that occupied the Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle involved in the deadly bus crash on the East-West Highway early this morning are currently being treated at Baling Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, Mohd Lutfi Radzi, 37, sustained only minor injuries and has been discharged, Berita Harian reported this afternoon.

His wife, Nurul Ain Zakaria, 36, and their two children – six-year-old Nur Aisyah Nafishah and two-year-old Muhammad Ahsan Nafis – remain in hospital but are reported to be in stable condition.

The collision occurred at about 1am near Tasik Banding in Gerik, Perak, and involved a chartered bus carrying Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students and the Perodua Alza, said to be travelling in the same direction.

The UPSI students were returning to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, from Jertih, Terengganu when the collision happened.

Fifteen UPSI students were killed in the incident, while seven others were seriously injured.



