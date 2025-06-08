KLANG, June 8 — All victims involved in the capsized boat incident in the waters off Tanjung Harapan here yesterday were believed not to be wearing life jackets.

North Klang District Police chief ACP S Vijaya Rao said initial investigations also revealed that the boat, which was being test-driven, was operated by its owner at the time.

He said the absence of life jackets had made the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the remaining two missing victims among the six people on board more difficult.

“Those who engage in activities at sea must wear life jackets, which are very useful during emergencies like this capsized boat incident, in addition to having swimming skills,” he said at a press conference at the search site in Tanjung Harapan today.

Vijaya said the location where the boat capsized had been identified, but strong currents may have swept the two missing victims away and caused them to drown.

Meanwhile, he said police had recorded statements from three individuals, including one survivor.

“The actual cause of the incident has yet to be determined, and the case is being investigated under Section 280 of the Penal Code,” he said.

In the incident at about 5 pm, three individuals including a child died, one survived (Alvin Chang Yan Qin, 17), while a married couple remains missing.

The deceased victims were Darren Gan, 3; Cheu Son Hin, 50; and Fong Yong Sen, 29, while those still missing have been identified as Gan Hon Tat, 32, and his wife Careen Man, 29, both from Klang Utama. — Bernama