GEDONG, June 8 — The state government is actively developing a new approach to reduce dependency on imported cattle and feed by introducing a sustainable circular agriculture model, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

This initiative aims to address the high cost of beef in the state, which has been reported as among the most expensive in the country, reaching up to RM95 per kilogramme (kg)

Abang Johari attributed the current high prices primarily to Sarawak’s heavy dependence on imported cattle and feed, particularly from Australia.

“We currently import cattle, including those we rear in Australia under SEDC (Sarawak Economic Development Corporation).

“However, the export tax imposed by Australia is quite high and payments are made in Australian dollars, which drives up the cost,” he told reporters after attending the Ibadah Korban Ceremony at the Al-Kawthar Mosque here today.

Abang Johari said the new strategy involves implementing feedlot farming systems instead of traditional open grazing, allowing cattle to be reared using locally-produced feed derived from agricultural waste mixed with napier grass.

This, he noted, would enhance cattle health and quality, leading to better yields.

“I have been to Lubok Antu and seen the potential of using plantation waste to produce biomass. This biomass can be converted into animal feed, which means we no longer need to import feed.

“Healthy, well-fed cattle are heavier, which means more value, whereas if the cattle are thin, no one will want to buy them,” he said.

He also said that trials under this model are already being conducted through various government agencies.

He said by producing animal feed locally and intensifying livestock farming under controlled conditions, the government hopes to eventually increase local beef supply and bring prices down to a more affordable level.

“We have 38 palm oil mills across the state that produce palm kernel waste. This can be used as livestock feed and even to generate bio-gas and bio-feed, contributing to a full circular economy,” he added.

Abang Johari emphasised that the initiative is still in its early phase, having started two years ago.

He noted that upon becoming Chief Minister six years ago, this was one of the priorities he looked into, but groundwork only began about two years ago.

He expressed hope that these efforts would not only make beef more affordable but also improve incomes for local farmers, especially as Sarawak remains highly dependent on Australian beef imports.

“The long-term goal is to make our agriculture sector self-sufficient, ensuring stable supply so that demand can be met and prices controlled,” he said.

A national daily had earlier reported that the average price of beef in Sarawak stands at RM64 per kg, significantly higher than in other states where prices range between RM27 and RM48 per kg.

In some cases, premium cuts such as fillet can fetch prices as high as RM95 per kg, making Sarawak’s beef among the most expensive in the country. — The Borneo Post