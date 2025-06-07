BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 7 — People in the Lengkok Perindustrian Bukit Minyak area were startled today by an underground explosion near a sewer line, which released smoke into the air.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of Operations, John Sagun Francis, said an emergency call was received at 2.46 pm, and a team was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that the explosion had occurred near a sewer line and detected a gas odour at the site. Witnesses also reported seeing smoke. Firefighters conducted a size-up and measured the surrounding air quality, including pH levels,” he said in a statement today.

The operation was supported by the Hazardous Materials unit from the Sungai Bakap Fire and Rescue Station. Tests showed that the pH level of the liquid in the sewer was neutral.

Further checks confirmed that the sewer line belongs to Indah Water Konsortium (IWK), and the company has been notified to take further action.

The operation concluded at 4.38 pm, and no injuries were reported. — Bernama