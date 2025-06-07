KOTA BHARU, June 7 — A man was killed while seven others, including three children, were injured in a three-vehicle accident at Kampung Rawa Bechah Laut, Tanah Merah early this morning.

Tanah Merah Fire and Rescue Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer 1 Roslan Ismail said they received an emergency call regarding a crash involving a Perodua Myvi, Perodua Axia and Toyota Alphard at 12.28 am.

“The Perodua Axia driver was pinned in the car and died at the scene, while those injured comprised one passenger in the Myvi and six passengers in the Toyota Alphard,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the rescue operation ended at 1.55 am, with all the victims sent to the Tanah Merah Hospital. — Bernama