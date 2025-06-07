PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — Pakistan’s bid to become a full dialogue partner with Asean will be discussed with leaders of the regional grouping, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It will be brought up for discussion at the Asean leaders’ conference,” he told reporters briefly after performing the Aidiladha prayers at the Putra Mosque here today.

He said this when asked to comment on Pakistan’s renewed efforts to elevate its partnership status with Asean.

Yesterday, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah reportedly said that Islamabad is renewing its push to become a full dialogue partner, reflecting the country’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and deepening engagement with the bloc.

Pakistan, which became Asean’s first sectoral dialogue partner in 1993, has consistently valued its cooperation with the regional grouping and aims to further expand those ties.

In October last year, Anwar was quoted as saying that Malaysia fully supported Pakistan’s efforts to become a full dialogue partner of Asean.

Meanwhile, when asked about Pakistan welcoming his offer to mediate in the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, Anwar said Malaysia only hopes for a peaceful resolution.

“I have no role to play, I’m simply offering my opinion,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, performed the Aidiladha prayers alongside nearly 15,000 congregants at the Putra Mosque.

Anwar, dressed in a light blue baju Melayu, arrived at 7.50 am and was greeted by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

The Prime Minister also joined the congregation reciting the takbir raya before performing the Aidiladha prayers, led by the Grand Imam of the Putra Mosque Dr Muhamad Zakuwa Rodzali.

He then listened to the Aidiladha sermon titled ‘Korban dan Semangat Kebersamaan’, which emphasised the importance of intention, proper conduct, and sincerity in performing the sacrificial ritual.

Before departing, Anwar took time to mingle and shake hands with members of the congregation. — Bernama