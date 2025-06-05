KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reportedly announced the formation of an informal Malay committee, describing it as a “big umbrella” to unify the Malay community.

According to a report in Malaysiakini, Mahathir met with other political leaders in Putrajaya — including PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, and PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man — before making the announcement.

“They (Malays) need fighters to champion their cause. Right now, they don’t have a dedicated fighter,” he was quoted as saying

“We’re not concerned with other problems, we just want to focus on one struggle — the struggle to save the Malays,” he reportedly added.

According to the report, Mahathir said that the Malays’ problems could only be solved if Malays once again led the government.

He reportedly added that the movement was open to all Malays, including Umno members, provided they supported the same cause.