KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The body of a man who was discovered at a construction site in Bangsar yesterday has been confirmed to be that of missing Englishman Jordan Michael John Johnson-Doyle.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that Johnson-Doyle’s uncle identified the deceased based on his tattoo.

“It is hereby confirmed that the body found is that of Jordan Johnson-Doyle who was reported missing on June 2.

“The cause of death is that of chest injury due to fall from height following an autopsy conducted earlier.

“No criminal elements were found at the scene. The case is classified as a sudden death report,” he said in a statement here.

Yesterday, police confirmed that they had found the body of an unidentified man near the lift shaft on the lower level of a construction site at Bangsar Hill Park.

Jordan Johnson-Doyle, 25, had gone missing while on a solo trip across South-east Asia.

He had been travelling for the past year while working remotely as a software engineer for a US-based company.

He was last heard from on May 27, after sending his friend a photo from Healy Mac’s Irish Bar in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

His family grew concerned when they could not reach him by phone and saw that his social media accounts had gone silent, prompting them to file missing person reports.