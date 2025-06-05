PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM or road tax) renewals for individual private vehicles can be carried out at Road Transport Department (JPJ) kiosks in Sabah and Sarawak starting tomorrow.

JPJ, in a statement today, said the renewal service will be available at 41 kiosks; 21 in Sabah and 20 in Sarawak. This service, however, applies only to private vehicles registered from 2020 onwards.

“For individual private vehicles registered before 2020, owners or their representatives must go to the JPJ counters for renewal,” it said.

In addition, renewals can also be done via the MyJPJ app, mySIKAP JPJ portal, JPJ mobile counters, and JPJ strategic partners.

Vehicle owners are also advised to ensure their motor insurance coverage is valid and active before renewing their road tax at JPJ kiosks, as the system will automatically verify insurance details during the transaction.

“This initiative is part of JPJ’s ongoing efforts to enhance service efficiency and provide greater convenience to the public by digitalising its services.

“Through the use of self-service kiosks, users can carry out road tax renewals independently and quickly without needing to queue at the counter,” the statement said.

At the same time, JPJ reiterated its commitment to expanding access to digital services, in line with the government’s aspirations for a fully digital public service transformation and more efficient service delivery. — Bernama