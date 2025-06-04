KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is leading Malaysia’s delegation to the Eighth Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) in Geneva on June 4 and 5.

The Foreign Ministry (MOFA), in a statement today, said Ahmad Zahid is accompanied by senior officials from MOFA, the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office and the National Disaster Management Agency.

“The Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s National Statement at the eighth GPDRR. He will be speaking at a ministerial roundtable session on the topic of ‘Safe Schools Now: Protecting Every Child from Disaster and Climate Risk’,” it said.

“The Deputy Prime Minister will reiterate Malaysia’s continued commitment to disaster management through the launch of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy, the implementation of the Safe School Programme and the Community-Based Disaster Risk Reduction Programme as well as through the introduction of a Disaster Risk Reduction education programme,” it added.

While in Geneva, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, is also scheduled to meet the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, Kamal Kishore.

“The meeting is aimed at exploring potential areas of collaboration between Malaysia and international partners on disaster risk management,” according to the statement.

The GPDRR is a platform for assessing progress made by United Nations member states on the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030.

Malaysia is a pioneer member of this network and remains unwavering in its commitment to managing and pre-empting disasters in line with the 2030 National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy. — Bernama