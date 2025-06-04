IPOH, June 4 — The Perak state government has not yet reached a decision on whether to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani said several factors need to be taken into account before any action is taken, including discussions with the Vape Traders Association.

“I’ve received a request from the vape traders association to meet with me regarding this issue.

“There are various aspects that must be carefully examined before a final decision can be made,” he told a press conference after officiating the launch of the Perak Digital Economy Action Plan 2030 and the Perak Smart City Blueprint 2040 at Meru Casuarina Hotel here.

Saarani also revealed that the matter was briefly discussed during a recent state executive council (exco) meeting.

However, he said no in-depth deliberation has taken place as a comprehensive study is still required.

“I’ve already had a word with the health exco A. Sivanesan. There are still several elements that need thorough evaluation,” he said.

Saarani said Sivanesan will lead the review from a public health perspective while also considering the potential impact on vape traders — similar to how cigarette regulations are handled.

“Once all factors are considered, we hope to arrive at a clearer direction on whether to proceed with a ban,” he said.

When asked about the timeline for a decision, he expressed hope that Sivanesan would be able to present the matter at an upcoming exco meeting as soon as possible.

Earlier, it was reported that a total of 76 vape-related poisoning cases linked to suspected prohibited substances were referred to the National Poison Centre (PRN) at Universiti Sains Malaysia between 2020 and 2024. The cases have risen sharply since 2022, with a significant increase observed over the past three years.

Of these, 81 per cent involved vapes marketed as “magic mushroom vape”. Most victims were teenagers aged 15 to 19 (41 per cent) and young adults aged 20 to 24 (53 per cent), highlighting a growing health threat among the younger population.