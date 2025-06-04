KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd has said it deeply regrets the death of a Taiwanese passenger who fell onto the tracks at the Pusat Bandar Puchong LRT station earlier this evening.

In a statement yesterday, Rapid Rail said it will fully cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing investigation and liaise with the Taiwanese embassy to ensure appropriate assistance is provided to the victim's family.

"We apologise for the difficulties and delays caused to passengers and appreciate the public's patience and cooperation during this emergency," it said.

The incident reportedly occurred at 5.54pm yesterday and involved a rescue team comprising the Fire and Rescue Department, the Royal Malaysia Police, and medical personnel from Serdang Hospital.

The deceased was taken to Serdang Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Rapid Rail said train services at the stations in Bandar Puteri, Taman Perindustrian Puchong, Pusat Bandar Puchong, and IOI Puchong Jaya were disrupted due to the incident, but resumed normal operations at 8.52pm.