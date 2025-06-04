KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had the opportunity to visit the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, yesterday afternoon, before His Majesty departed for Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei yesterday.

Anwar, through a post on his Facebook page, stated that Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is in good condition and his recovery process is proceeding smoothly after being discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) last Saturday.

“May His Majesty be granted good health and continue to rule the Nation of Brunei Darussalam,” the post read.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrived in Malaysia on May 25 to attend the 46th Asean Summit and Related Summits, which took place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on May 26 and 27.

His Majesty had been resting at IJN since May 27 due to fatigue and then rested at a hotel after being discharged from IJN. — Bernama