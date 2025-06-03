KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Police have recorded the statements of two individuals to assist in the investigation into the case of a British man reported missing since May 27.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the move followed a report lodged by the father of Jordan Michael John Johnson-Doyle, 25, at the Brickfields District Police Headquarters (IPD) yesterday.

“A thorough investigation is underway, and the public is advised not to speculate on the case,” he said in a statement today.

Ku Mashariman urged anyone with information to contact Pantai Police Station chief ASP Khairul Nizam Ramle at 013-7000672, the Brickfields Police hotline at 03-22979222, the Kuala Lumpur Police hotline at 03-21159999, or the nearest police station.

Previously, a news portal reported that Jordan Johnson-Doyle’s family realised he was missing when his mobile phone could not be reached, and his social media accounts became inactive. — Bernama