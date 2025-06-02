KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A 25-year-old British backpacker has gone missing while on a solo trip across South-east Asia. He was last heard from on Tuesday, May 27, after sending a photo from Healy Mac’s Irish Bar in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

According to the Daily Mail, Jordan Johnson-Doyle’s phone went dead on May 30 — three days after his last known contact — and all attempts to reach him since have failed.

Doyle has been travelling the past year while working remotely as a software engineer for a US-based company.

He was said to have arrived in Malaysia on May 17 after visiting Vietnam and was believed to be staying at the Robertson Residences in Bukit Bintang. His last conversation with his mother on May 26 was described as routine.

His mother, Leanne Burnett, who is flying to Malaysia with other family members to search for him, told the Mail: “I have been feeling just sick, numb. I just want to get over there, find him and bring him home.”

She was also quoted as saying: “If he was to lose his phone and laptop, if someone had stolen that off him, he knows my number by heart and he would contact. He’d find a way to get hold of us.”

The family has filed reports with Merseyside Police, the British Consulate, and Malaysian authorities. His last known location was tracked via Find My iPhone to a block of flats near the Bangsar bar, but the signal has since stopped.

Friends and relatives are now sharing Jordan’s missing person appeal across social media and local Malaysian networks, hoping for any information that might help locate him. His employer has also been informed of his disappearance.