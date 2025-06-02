NIBONG TEBAL, June 2 — Police have identified one of the men involved in a fight at Bukit Tambun Toll Plaza here, South Seberang Perai district police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said.

He added that they were in the midst of tracking down the suspect, who is a local man.

"The case is being investigated under Section 323 and Section 506 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

The police was reported to have received two reports about a fight between two men at the toll plaza after a video recording of the fight went viral on social media. — Bernama