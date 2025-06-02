KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has announced that he will embark on a Kembara Diraja (royal tour) across all federal territories.

His Majesty said the tour would enable him to witness the people's lives first-hand and personally distribute tithe funds to the poor and the eight categories of asnaf.

The King made the announcement at the investiture in conjunction with his birthday at Istana Negara here today.

Previously, Sultan Ibrahim was synonymous with the Kembara Mahkota Johor (KMJ), a tour initiated by His Majesty in 2001 when he was the Tunku Mahkota of Johor.

The annual programme enabled the Johor royal family to meet the people and extend aid to the poor. — Bernama