KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today attended the Investiture ceremony at Istana Negara to present the 2025 federal awards, medals and honours that were conferred in conjunction with his official birthday.

It is the second investiture ceremony by His Majesty after being installed as the 17th King of Malaysia on July 20 last year.

On arrival, His Majesty, accompanied by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, was greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Their Majesties were then escorted to the Royal Dais to receive the Royal Salute by the Guard of Honour mounted by members of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD), led by Major Khairul Fakhzan Zainol Abidin and comprising three officers and 103 other ranks, at Dataran Istana Negara.

At the same time, the national anthem, Negaraku, was played by the RAMD Central Band and the Personal Flag of His Majesty was hoisted followed by a 21-gun salute carried out by the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment.

His Majesty then inspected the Guard of Honor and upon completion of the inspection, His Majesty once again received the Royal Salute before the national anthem, Negaraku, was played.

Their Majesties were then escorted by Anwar and his wife to the Balairung Seri for the investiture ceremony.

A total of 116 recipients received the 2025 federal awards, medals and honours that were conferred in conjunction with His Majesty's official birthday. — Bernama