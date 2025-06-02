BELAGA, June 2 — A 55-year-old man was successfully rescued from the rooftop of a hotel here on Sunday morning, following a swift and coordinated response by emergency personnel.

According to Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad, the incident occurred at Hotel Sing Soon Huat along Jalan Pasar.

The man had reportedly climbed onto the hotel roof, which prompted members of the public to alert Bomba to the situation.

A rescue team was immediately despatched to the scene after Bomba received a distress call at 8.53am.

“Rescue personnel managed to safely calm and persuade the man to come down without harm,” Wan Kamarudin said.

The individual was later handed over to the police for further action.

The operation concluded at 9.25am, with no injuries reported. — The Borneo Post