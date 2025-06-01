KOTA BHARU, June 1 — Two individuals believed to be involved in the acid attack on a spa owner in Beris Kubur Besar, Bachok, on May 17 have been released on police bail but may be recalled for further investigation if necessary.

Bachok police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin, said the suspects—a 38-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man—were released on May 28.

“Investigations are still ongoing, including efforts to locate another suspect believed to be in the state.

“We are also awaiting full reports from the Chemistry Department and Forensic Laboratory on the liquid, believed to be acid, used in the attack,” he told Bernama today.

The victim, a female trader, was splashed with the substance by an unknown assailant near a convenience store in Beris Kubur Besar, Tawang.

She suffered burns to her shoulder, back, arms, and legs, and is currently in stable condition at the Burn Unit of Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM), Kubang Kerian. — Bernama