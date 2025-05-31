SERIAN, May 31 — UMNO is seeking to retain its full allocation of seven ministerial positions in the Federal Cabinet following the resignation of Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz from the party, its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, expressed confidence that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would consider reinstating the allocation in line with UMNO’s role in the unity government.

“To me, what’s more important is that UMNO remains represented by seven full ministers in the Cabinet. Although we are unsure whether Tengku Zafrul’s appointment was on UMNO’s ticket, we had assumed he represented the party.

“Now that he is no longer with UMNO, the number drops to six. So, it is only fair for UMNO to request that the seat be returned to us,” he told reporters after attending the Sarawak RISDA 2025 ‘Makmur’ Smallholders programme and pre-Gawai celebration here today.

Ahmad Zahid also confirmed that the party has received Tengku Zafrul’s resignation letter, which was submitted to UMNO Executive Secretary Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan.

“Yesterday, when we checked, it had not been received. But this morning, we verified that the letter had been delivered to Mohd Sumali. We acknowledge his resignation and withdrawal of membership from UMNO,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul, who is Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, had yesterday announced his resignation from UMNO, including from his posts as Supreme Council member and Kota Raja division chief.

He also disclosed his intention to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), having informed PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh.

Ahmad Zahid said UMNO’s legal team will review whether Tengku Zafrul has breached the agreement signed during the 15th General Election (GE15), which binds candidates to the party.

“For GE15 candidates, there is a clause in their statutory declaration that allows the party to impose a RM100 million penalty if they leave. Tengku Zafrul contested but lost, and was later appointed as a Senator. I will consult our legal advisers to examine the implications,” he said. — Bernama