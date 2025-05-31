KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 – Wanita Umno has reportedly called on Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz to resign as investment, trade and industry minister following his announcement to leave Umno for PKR.

The women’s wing’s information chief, Datuk Rosni Zahari, said the Cabinet position was allocated to Umno under the Unity Government’s quota and must be relinquished to someone loyal to the party.

“That post does not belong to an individual; it is a trust given to Umno. It must be returned and handed over to a leader who is loyal and principled,” she said in a statement last night.

Rosni also warned that any unilateral acceptance of former Umno leaders by other Unity Government components without consultation could be viewed as a betrayal of the coalition’s consensus.

“This would not only cause friction among the parties, but could also threaten the stability of the Unity Government itself,” she added.

She stressed that party loyalty is fundamental, and holding on to a ministerial role granted to Umno while switching parties is unethical and dishonourable.

“Umno is not a platform to be exploited for personal gain. Loyalty to the party is fundamental to the struggle.

“Defecting to another party while holding a position given to Umno is unethical, disgraceful, and completely unacceptable,” she said.

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul said he has resigned from Umno and announced plans to apply for membership in political ally PKR.

The investment, trade and industry minister is also vacating his seat on the Umno Supreme Council as well as his position as its Kota Raja division chief.

Tengku Zafrul previously said that he had joined Umno back in 1997. He served as CIMB Group chief executive for six years before resigning from his post after being appointed senator and the country’s finance minister in 2020.

He had contested the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat in the 15th general election but was defeated by Parti Amanah Negara’s Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.