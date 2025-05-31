SHAH ALAM, May 31 — Selangor police said today they are investigating a queer-focused sexual health workshop, following a complaint raised by Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar recently.

Bernama cited Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan saying 21 police reports have been lodged at 11 district police headquarters opposing the closed-door event hosted by the Socialist Party of Malaysia’s (PSM) youth wing.

“Investigations are being conducted under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Bukit Aman,” he said in a statement here.

Section 298A covers the offence of “causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will, or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity, on grounds of religion”.

Meanwhile, Section 233 handles “improper use of network facilities or network service”.

Hussein also reminded the public and any individuals not to participate in the programme, claiming it offends the public’s sensitivities and that Malaysia does not support the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community’s “practices”.

He also said that any party that remains adamant can be subjected to strict action through legal provisions such as Section 298A of the Penal Code, Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The police will continue to monitor this development and take appropriate action to ensure public order and to comply with the country’s laws,” he added.

Earlier, Socialist Youth said it was forced to postpone the “PRIDECARE: Queer Stories and Sexual Health Awareness” event indefinitely after a surge in hateful comments and death threats following remarks by Mohd Na’im.

It linked the spike in online hostility to the minister’s recent statements about its queer-focused sexual health workshop, which it described as a small, lawful, and educational initiative focused on delivering accurate, stigma-free information.

Earlier this week, Mohd Na’im had urged the authorities, including the police, to immediately investigate the programme and take appropriate action should there be any breach of the law.

He claimed the workshop “clearly challenges societal norms and religious values upheld by the majority of Malaysians”, even when held behind closed doors.





