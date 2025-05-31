KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 – Socialist Party of Malaysia’s (PSM) youth wing said today it was forced to postpone its closed-door event indefinitely after a surge in hateful comments and death threats following remarks by Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

It linked the spike in online hostility to the minister’s recent statements about its queer-focused sexual health workshop, which it described as a small, lawful, and educational initiative focused on delivering accurate, stigma-free information.

“Since the minister’s statement, the number of hateful comments and death threats on our social media handles has increased exponentially. Is violence and hatred the culture we want to ‘normalise’ in Malaysia?” its chairman Amanda Shweeta Louis asked in a statement here.

Socialist Youth said the “PRIDECARE: Queer Stories and Sexual Health Awareness” programme aligns with Malaysia’s National Strategic Plan to End AIDS (2021–2030).

It also criticised the minister for contradicting his own February 2025 remarks, in which he had urged caution and sensitivity when speaking about issues affecting diverse communities.

“The reaction from both the public and the minister reflects the rising irrationality and hatred towards gender minorities, even though the program is in the public’s interest to curb the spread of sexually-transmitted infections (STIs),” it said.

“Socialist Youth stands firmly against this wave of hatred and repression. We will not stay silent while vulnerable groups are threatened with violence and denied their dignity, whether by the state or by the public.”

Despite the indefinite postponement of the workshop, the wing said it remained open to dialogue with the Religious Affairs Ministry, the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) and the Bar Council to facilitate meaningful engagement on the issue.

Earlier this week, Mohd Na’im had urged the authorities, including the police, to immediately investigate the programme and take appropriate action should there be any breach of the law.

He claimed the workshop “clearly challenges societal norms and religious values upheld by the majority of Malaysians”, even when held behind closed doors.



