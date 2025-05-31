KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized six luxury homes and a plot of land belonging to a “Tan Sri” as part of a probe into the alleged misappropriation of sukuk funds meant for highway construction in the Klang Valley.

The Star reported citing a source saying properties, estimated to be worth around RM12 million, were confiscated following a raid conducted by the MACC’s investigation division.

“During the raid, the MACC also discovered a thoroughbred horse worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit, believed to have been purchased using sukuk funds,” the MACC said in a statement yesterday.

“As a result, the MACC has summoned the individual involved along with his wife for questioning, but only the woman appeared, as her husband reportedly has health issues."

MACC added that it planned to call between 30 and 50 witnesses to assist with the investigation.

Efforts are ongoing to trace the couple’s assets both locally and abroad.

Earlier this week, the MACC seized luxury assets worth RM32 million during raids on two residences belonging to the Tan Sri in the capital.

MACC investigators confiscated nine high-end vehicles including Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, and Range Rover models valued at nearly RM7 million.

The operation also uncovered 217 luxury watches worth RM5 million, 27 designer handbags valued over RM1 million, and jewellery estimated at RM4 million.

A hidden storage area containing luxury alcoholic beverages worth RM3 million was also found, believed to be linked to money laundering activities.

MACC further seized a RM12 million luxury condominium, with all items now being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and AMLA 2001.

The probe, which began on May 9, follows earlier arrests of four individuals accused of submitting false claims worth RM360 million for a highway project between 2016 and 2017, with over RM36 million in assets seized so far.