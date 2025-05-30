KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz has resigned from Umno and announced plans to apply for membership in political ally PKR.

The investment, trade and industry minister is also vacating his seat on the Umno supreme council as well as his position as its Kota Raja division chief.

“I have submitted my resignation letter to the top leadership of Umno,” he wrote in an Instagram post tonight.

He said the decision was not made lightly and came after extensive reflection and consultation with colleagues inside and outside the party, including Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“I took quite a long time to deeply reflect on this decision, especially since Umno is the only political party I have ever joined, since 1997,” he said.

He confirmed that he has informed PKR’s leadership of his intent to join and will go through the usual membership process.

“I will follow the usual application process to become a member of the People’s Justice Party,” he added.

He ended his announcement by thanking Umno members and supporters for their backing over the years.



