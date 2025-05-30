KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Twenty-eight passengers escaped uninjured after the express bus they were travelling in caught fire near Kamunting along KM406 of the North-South Expressway last night.

A statement from the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said the fire was reported at 9.16pm and firemen from the Kamunting and Taiping stations were sent to the scene.

According to New Straits Times, the bus was nearly 90 per cent destroyed after it reportedly collided with a motorcycle that had skidded in the same area.

“All passengers managed to exit the vehicle before firemen arrived. Only the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries,” said the department’s assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad.

He added that the fire was brought under control at 10.15pm and the operation ended at 10.33pm.

Firefighters used two hose reels with water supplied from the fire engine’s tank.

The injured motorcyclist was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Sabarodzi said the cause of the fire and the sequence of events leading to the collision are still under investigation.