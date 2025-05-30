KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The celebration of the Kaamatan and Gawai Festivals are not merely harvest festivals, but instead reflects a part of Malaysia’s diverse and unique heritage and culture, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stated that the celebrations, observed by communities in Sabah and Sarawak in a spirit of gratitude and consensus, also showcase a noble and MADANI aspect of humanity, which must continue to be highlighted as well as strengthen the spirit of pluralism that symbolizes unity.

“These celebrations, among other things, serve as a reflection of harmony, peaceful coexistence, and a symbolic expression of gratitude to nature and its bounty.

“Let us collectively strengthen our resolve and continue to work towards ensuring that Sabah and Sarawak continue to receive equitable development, both in terms of infrastructure development, education, and health, so that the well-being of the people and future generations remain assured,” he said via a Facebook post today.

The Prime Minister also extended his greetings of Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan and Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai to all communities in Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama