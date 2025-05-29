PUTRAJAYA, May 29 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today said there was no mention of a Cabinet reshuffle during his meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this afternoon.

Asked whether the recent resignations of two ministers were discussed, Loke said he had not been informed of any changes to the Cabinet.

“I wasn’t informed on any changes of ministers,” he answered briefly, after chairing the National Logistics Task Force Meeting at the Le Meridien hotel here.

“He (Anwar) said the transport minister stays,” Loke added in jest.

This morning, Anwar said he has not yet considered a Cabinet reshuffle.

According to a Bernama report, the Prime Minister explained that, in principle, Minister of Economy Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who have decided to resign from the Cabinet, are currently on leave and cannot be replaced at this time.

Yesterday, Rafizi and Nik Nazmi announced their resignations from the Cabinet, effective June 17 and July 4, respectively, following their defeats in the PKR polls last week.

Rafizi and Nik Nazmi failed to retain their positions as deputy president and vice president of PKR, respectively.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement last night, announced that Anwar has received letters from the two ministers requesting leave and tendering their resignations from the Cabinet posts.

The statement also confirmed that Anwar has approved their leave requests, and any further decisions will be communicated by the Prime Minister.