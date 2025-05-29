JOHOR BARU, May 29 — Police are probing the identity of a young girl whose body was recently found floating in Sungai Skudai here.

Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said police have yet to determine the child’s status, including her citizenship or whether she had been reported missing.

“Police have yet to identify the child’s identity.

“Initial investigations revealed that the body was that of a girl between the age of five and seven.

“Investigators are also in the midst of identifying the cause of the child’s death,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Balveer was responding to the discovery of a child’s body found floating in Sungai Skudai on Sunday.

In the incident, a 70-year-old man lodged a police report after discovering the body.

The Fire and Rescue Department was called to assist police at 10.28am to extricate the body from the river’s edge.

Balveer said the child was found wearing an anklet on her left foot, with a ‘Love’ logo engraved with the word ‘IV’.

“The police call on the public who is aware that there is a missing child or family member that fits the description to come forward and assist in investigations.

“Those who have any information regarding the case can contact the Johor Baru North district police headquarters at 07-5563122,” he said.