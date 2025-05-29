KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — A childcare centre in Taman Danau Kota here has been ordered to cease operations after a seven-month-old baby boy, who was found unconscious, died today.

Social Welfare Department (JKM) director-general Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan, when contacted, said the centre was instructed to halt operations until the investigation is completed.

“For now, due to the fatality, the daycare centre has been ordered to stop operations pending the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

Wangsa Maju Deputy Police Chief Supt Syahrul Anuar Abdul Wahab said no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

“Several witnesses have provided statements to assist in the investigation, including the centre owner, caregivers, the baby’s parents, and JKM officers.

“The investigation is being conducted by the Sexual, Women and Children Investigation Division (D11) of the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters, covering all aspects, including possible negligence,” he said during a press conference at the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the death of the seven-month-old baby boy was confirmed to be due to milk aspiration. The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama