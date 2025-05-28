KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is currently at the National Heart Institute (IJN), is reported to be in good health.

The Brunei Prime Minister’s Office informed the matter through a statement today.

“The Prime Minister’s Office wishes to inform that His Majesty Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam is in good health.

“His Majesty is currently in Malaysia to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. His Majesty felt tired and, on the advice of the host’s health experts, is resting for a few days at the National Heart Institute, Kuala Lumpur,” according to the statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is currently at the IJN.

Anwar had said His Majesty was reported to be feeling tired and chose to rest at the medical facility. — Bernama