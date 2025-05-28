KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Petaling Jaya since May 15.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said his department received a report on the disappearance of Angel Ho Kha Suen at 8.36 pm on May 19.

He said the fair-skinned teenager, 160 centimetres tall and with straight brown hair down to her waist, was last seen at Jalan 21/33, Seapark, Petaling Jaya, at 2 pm on May 15.

“Members of the public with information regarding the individual are requested to come forward to the nearest police station,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Information can also be channeled by contacting the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters' district control centre at 03-7966222. — Bernama