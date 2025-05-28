JOHOR BARU, May 28 — A 45-year-old man admitted guilt in the Sessions Court here today to robbing a woman with a machete in Taman Dawani, Senai, Kulai last week.

The accused, K. Murugan, pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read before Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim.

The court, however, deferred sentencing to tomorrow to allow the presentation of case materials during proceedings.

According to the charge sheet, Murugan used a machete to rob Chen Chu Wen of a gold chain and two pendants. The incident occurred at the SK Senai bus stand along Jalan Bendahara in Taman Dawani, Senai, Kulai, at 8.30pm on May 23.

The offence falls under Section 397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery, which carries a sentence of up to 14 years in prison and the possibility of a fine or caning upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Syafiqah Sha'ri led the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.