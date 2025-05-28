KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Asean, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and China can translate their political goodwill into tangible economic outcomes that uplift businesses, including small and medium enterprises, as well as empower their people, said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

Together, he said, these economies have a combined Gross Domestic Product of US$24 trillion (US$1=RM4.23), or roughly 23 per cent of global GDP.

“This platform is a dynamic meeting of minds for policymakers, business leaders, and global investors. With the presence of numerous Fortune 500 chief executive officers and captains of industry, it sends a clear signal to the world that multilateral economic cooperation is not only alive but thriving.

“It reflects our shared commitment to unlock opportunities in trade, investment, energy transition, digital innovation, and sustainable development,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the Asean-GCC-China Economic Forum opening ceremony and official gala dinner here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and China’s Premier Li Qiang were present at the event.

Others present included the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Timor Leste’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Filipus Nino Pereira.

Also in attendance were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, and Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad. — Bernama