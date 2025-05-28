KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Business communities, corporate leaders and industry captains across Asean, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and China should seize the momentum created by the successful conclusion of high-level deliberations at the Asean-GCC-China Summit, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Speaking at the inauguration of Asean-GCC-China Economic Forum here last night, Anwar said that political leaders of the trio had done their part by ensuring policy clarity and regional stability, and it was now up to the private sector to act decisively.

“Because we have given our support, policies, there is clarity of policies. Now, you need to ensure that we benefit from this clear sounding position of the political leadership and clarity of economic policies.

“So, I look forward to this Fortune Asean-GCC-China Summit. Because we want to see results and it is your duty now to act and ensure that our countries benefit from one another.

“So much synergy, so much collaboration required and so much hope to fulfil the aspirations of our countries,” Anwar said.

Also present to officiate the opening ceremony was China’s Premier Li Qiang.

Others in attendance were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Among others present here were Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi; Saudi Minister of Investment, Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih; Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Timor-Leste’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Filipus Nino Pereira.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister described the Asean-GCC-China Summit outcomes as a “testimony” to Malaysia’s and Asean’s position of centrality, effective engagement and strong commitment to economic fundamentals.

He noted that Asean leaders had shown vision and resolve in addressing and overcoming even the most sensitive issues during the summit, reaffirming Asean’s independence, unity and strategic relevance.

The Prime Minister highlighted Asean’s growing partnership with the GCC, which he described as a “dynamo” of the Middle East, citing its resilience, energy strengths, and leadership in digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Anwar also thanked those from GCC who have decided to join in this venture and work together as a new formidable team.

“Plus the fact that China has proved without doubt the capacity to effect change in the economy, in technology, in its attempt to showcase to the world that united we stand and we focus on what is important to humanity at large. That is justice, fairness to one and to all,” he added.

The Asean-GCC-China Economic Forum 2025 was held in conjunction with the 46th Asean Summit, the 2nd Asean-GCC Summit, and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit. Themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, the meetings mark Malaysia’s fifth time as Asean Chair.