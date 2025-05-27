SEPANG, May 27 — Police investigations into the Putra Heights gas pipe inferno last month have been completed, Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said today.

Hussein said the police findings will be released alongside the Department of Occupational Safety and Health’s (DOSH) report on the gas pipe specimen, which is still pending.

“At present, ground zero has been handed over to Petronas Gas Bhd for restoration works.

“We are expecting the DOSH report to be ready by the end of June. Accordingly, we will release our findings at that time as well,” he told a press conference here.

Asked whether the cause of the explosion had been determined, Hussein said it remains inconclusive for now, pending DOSH’s findings.

On April 30, Hussein said adverse weather conditions were hampering ongoing on-site excavation works at ground zero, causing delays in extricating the affected pipes.

He said the final pipe specimen was extricated on May 8.

MORE TO COME