YALA, May 27 — A Malaysian man was found dead in a hotel room in Betong, Yala, on Monday.

Betong Police Investigation Chief, Maj. Col. Pol. Jakkarin Laksana, said the 67-year-old man from Negeri Sembilan was believed to be on vacation in Betong.

He said the man’s body was discovered lying face down in the room by hotel staff on Monday morning.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving a call from the hotel staff at around 8:30 am, he added.

“Upon arrival, we found the victim lying face down beside the bed.

“A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was a heart attack,” he said when contacted on Tuesday.

Jakkarin said the victim’s son arrived at Betong Hospital earlier in the day to identify and claim the body before it is brought back to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Consulate Office in Songkhla, when contacted, confirmed that it is assisting the family to facilitate the repatriation process. — Bernama