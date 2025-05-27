KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Despite a packed schedule, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took a moment to lift football spirits as he received a courtesy call from representatives of Manchester United and the Asean All-Stars team on the sidelines of the 46th Asean Summit and related summits here today.

The Red Devils were represented by chief executive officer (CEO) Omar Berrada and coach Ruben Amorim, while head coach Kim Sang Sik and Harimau Malaya’s naturalised player Sergio Aguero appeared on behalf of the Asean selection.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, International Federation of Football Associations (Fifa) council member Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin, Asean Football Federation (AFF) president Major General Khiev Sameth, ⁠ProEvents CEO Julian Kam and Shekhinah PR CEO A. Christopher Raj.

Manchester United and Asean All-Stars are set to face off for the Maybank Challenge Cup, a post-season friendly, at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium at 8.45 pm tomorrow.

During the 20-minute visit, Anwar discussed the Red Devils’ travel and preparations for the match, as well as other football matters.

Anwar, a hardcore Red Devils fan, was presented with a Manchester United jacket by the club representatives, which he donned straight away, while Khiev gave him a framed Asean All-Stars jersey signed by the team members.

Manchester United arrived in Malaysia yesterday with a full squad, including goalkeeper Andre Onana; defenders Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; midfielders Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount; and forwards Alejandro Garnacho, Amad, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The Asean All-Stars, comprising players from AFF member countries including Australia, is coached by South Korean Kim, who led Vietnam to the Asean Championship title earlier this year, and captained by Aguero.

Yesterday, Julian told Bernama that over 60,000 tickets have been sold for the match. It is understood that several Asean leaders are expected to attend the match.

The Red Devils are among the world’s most decorated football clubs, having won the English top-flight league title 20 times, including 13 victories since the league was restructured as English Premier League (EPL). They have also won the FA Cup 13 times.

However, Manchester United had a season to forget, as they ended the 2024-25 season in 15th place and missed the Uefa Champions League spot by finishing runners-up to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa Cup.

After tomorrow’s match, the Red Devils will be taking on Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Stadium before the players fulfil their national team duties.

The three-time European champions will resume their pre-season against Leeds United in Sweden on July 19 and travel to the Americas for a series of summer preparations against fellow English sides West Ham United (July 26), Bournemouth (July 30) and Everton (Aug 3).

Malaysia hosted the 46th Asean Summit yesterday, followed by the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit today to further strengthen Asean’s strategic inter-regional partnerships. — Bernama