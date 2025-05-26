KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Malaysia and Indonesia are set to lead the establishment of the Asean Halal Council to position the bloc as a global model for the halal industry, built on high standards and integrity, and to emerge as a competitive, inclusive and sustainable global halal hub, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister said that with the global halal market projected to reach USD5 trillion (USD1 = RM4.22) by 2030, Asean must emerge as a leader in developing a complementary and competitive regional halal ecosystem.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the Halal Industry Development Council of Malaysia, said both countries had agreed to jointly spearhead the formation of the Asean Halal Council this year.

“This will serve as a strategic platform to systematically align halal policies, standards and regulations among Asean countries. We are strongly committed to elevating halal cooperation to a higher level, focusing on strengthening the position of both countries’ halal products in regional and global markets.

“This collaboration will also be a testament to the success of Malaysia’s ‘Halal Diplomacy’ in strengthening the national halal brand globally,” he said in a statement following a strategic meeting with Indonesia’s head of the Halal Product Assurance Organising Agency (BPJPH), Haikal Hassan Baras, on the sidelines of the 46th Asean Summit here today.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia and Indonesia would intensify joint efforts in halal certification, education, research and halal workforce development.

He said Malaysia also fully supports expert exchange programmes, joint training and collaborative research to strengthen the Asean halal value chain.

Both countries also agreed to expand halal trade by easing market access for halal products and enhancing mutual recognition of halal certification.

“This move will facilitate smoother and more industry-friendly halal trade flows, while supporting the growth of intra-Asean trade. It is expected to have a positive impact on halal market demand in Asean, which comprises nearly 700 million people,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid noted that the meeting was a continuation of his recent official visit to Indonesia, which marked the beginning of deeper collaboration between the two nations in leading the development of the regional halal industry. — Bernama