ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 26 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced that 155,074 water consumer accounts, including domestic and non-domestic premises, will receive a 15 per cent rebate on their water bills this month following recent water supply disruptions across several areas.

He said the rebate would benefit individual residences, places of worship, welfare institutions, business premises, and industries.

Onn Hafiz explained that negotiations with state water concessionaire Ranhill SAJ had been conducted to reach a fair solution, as many homes and premises were left without water late last week.

“I am aware and understand that this assistance may not be equivalent to the hardship experienced by those affected.

“However, I hope that this initiative can ease the burden and provide relief to those affected,” he said during his winding-up address at the Johor state legislative assembly in Kota Iskandar today.

The recent water supply disruptions in south Johor were raised by several state assemblymen after the crisis last Wednesday.

The affected areas included Benut, Kukup, Pemanis, Sri Medan, Panti, Kahang, Tiram, Pulai Sebatang, Kota Iskandar, Johor Jaya, Kemelah, Sungai Balang, Bukit Naning, Skudai, and parts of Johor Baru.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap assemblyman, apologised to residents for the water disruption, which lasted three to four days in some areas.

“I understand this is not a small issue, especially when it disrupts the daily lives of families, schools, hospitals, and business premises,” he said.

The menteri besar added that a task force had been established to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Last Wednesday, it was reported that approximately 100,000 homes in Johor Baru and surrounding areas were affected by water disruptions due to an unexpected breakdown in the main pump supplying water to the Sungai Johor water treatment plant.

The breakdown caused a massive shortfall of 318 million litres per day, leaving consumers in the affected areas without water.