ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 26 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has dismissed speculation of an early state election, reaffirming that the state government’s term will only end in about two years.

He said it is not election season yet, as the current administration remains in office until April 2027.

“We have about two years left to focus fully on economic and infrastructure development for the benefit of the people.

“So, let us find common ground to foster better cooperation and avoid differences that could lead to divisions,” he said during his winding-up speech at the Johor state legislative assembly in Kota Iskandar today.

Onn Hafiz commended the commitment and integrity displayed by state assemblymen, despite their differing political ideologies.

“There is harmony in the state legislative assembly, and I will report to the Johor Regent, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, that all assemblymen have upheld unity and demonstrated a strong consensus,” he said.

The Machap assemblyman also reminded lawmakers that Johor must set a positive example for others.

He called on all assemblymen not only to raise issues on record but to take meaningful action to resolve the concerns of the people.

In the 2022 Johor state election, Barisan Nasional (BN) achieved a supermajority, securing 40 out of 56 state seats.

The snap election was called after the Johor government under then-Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad lost its simple majority, leaving it with a minority government of 28 seats against the Opposition’s 27, represented by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The situation arose following the death of Kempas assemblyman and former menteri besar Datuk Osman Sapian on December 21, 2021, which led to the dissolution of the state assembly.