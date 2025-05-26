PUTRAJAYA, May 26 — The Tdap vaccine (for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) is being offered free of charge to pregnant women between 28 and 32 weeks of gestation from today, said Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He added that the Tdap vaccination is being offered at all Ministry of Health (MOH) primary health facilities that provide maternal health services nationwide.

“This vaccine is aimed at providing early protection to newborns, who are susceptible to complications from pertussis (whooping cough) before completing the vaccination schedule.

“International studies have also shown that this vaccine is safe and effective, without increasing any risks to the mother or baby,” he said at the National-Level Immunisation Day celebration held here today.

He said although the MOH does not make it compulsory for pregnant women to take the Tdap vaccine, they are, however, strongly encouraged to do so.

He said that in addition to the vaccine for pregnant women, which is an initiative under its lifelong immunisation strategy, the MOH had also launched the Influenza Immunisation Programme for Senior Citizens on Feb 18 by targeting those aged 60 and above with at least one listed chronic illness.

Dzulkefly said that as of yesterday, a total of 97,355 senior citizens had received the influenza vaccine at MOH facilities.

Meanwhile, he said that the national immunisation policy is regularly reviewed based on scientific evidence and international guidelines and, as such, emphasised that all vaccines used in Malaysia have undergone rigorous efficacy and safety assessments by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) and are continuously monitored by the MOH.

“There is a growing concern regarding the false dissemination of fake news and information and this undermines public confidence. I understand that some parents are still unsure.

“I urge everyone to always refer to official sources because our decision today will affect the health of future generations,” he said. — Bernama