KOTA BARU, May 26 — The condition of the victim who sustained injuries after being splashed with a liquid believed to be acid on May 17, is improving after undergoing three surgeries.

Her husband, Muhammad Syahrul Ikhwan Seri Buana, 33, said he is not certain how many more surgeries his wife, Nor Faziera Muda, 27, will need, as it depends on her skin condition.

“We are leaving it to the expertise of the doctors treating her and hope she will recover fully as soon as possible.

“What I’m most concerned about now is the trauma she’s experiencing, as the incident might still be haunting her. Especially since we don’t know who had the heart to commit such a cruel act,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

When asked about the two arrested suspects linked to the case and one still at large, Muhammad Syahrul said he does not want to make assumptions, so as not to disrupt the police investigation.

“I am leaving everything to the police to investigate and apprehend those involved. Such a cruel and inhumane act must be met with a fitting punishment,” he said.

On May 17, Nor Faziera, a spa owner, was splashed with a liquid believed to be acid by an unknown individual near a convenience store in Beris Kubur Besar, Tawang, Bachok.

The victim who suffered severe burns to her shoulder, back, arms, and legs is currently receiving treatment at the Burn Treatment Unit Ward, Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital, Kubang Kerian. — Bernama