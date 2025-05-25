KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Asean must urgently strengthen regional economic integration and collective resilience amid intensifying global disruptions, including the United States (US)-China trade war, climate change, and rapid technological shifts, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said superpower competition and the resulting shifts in the global order have the potential to disrupt the regional landscape as Asean nations are among those most heavily affected by the US-imposed tariffs.

Mohamad emphasised the need for the bloc to approach the issue as a collective and take on an active role in weathering the turbulence of coming years.

“We must seize this moment to deepen regional economic integration so that we can better shield our region from external shocks.

“As we advance our community-building efforts, we must confront the reality, that reducing the income disparities within Asean must be viewed as a priority,” he said during the opening remarks at the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today.

At the regional level, Mohamad said Asean has asserted and demonstrated its proactiveness during crises, including taking a swift and immediate action following the tragic earthquake that struck parts of Myanmar and Thailand.

He said Asean’s swift response demonstrates its core values of compassion, unity and humanitarian spirit that have defined the bloc since its inception, and affirms the region’s steadfast commitment to standing by Myanmar during this period of crisis.

“We call on the stakeholders in Myanmar to cease hostilities, and to extend and expand the ceasefire, to facilitate the long and difficult path towards recovery,and ease the suffering of the people of Myanmar.

“This tragedy has reminded us that crises do not recognise borders. Natural disasters are much like the global challenges that demand collective resolve and solidarity,” he stated.

He said the same spirit must now guide the bloc as it confronts the challenges within and beyond the region, as well as the uncertainties of the present and of the future.

Mohamad chairs the closed-door Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting ahead of the 46th Asean Summit, 2nd Asean-GCC, and Asean-GCC-China Summit.

As the chair and host of Asean 2025, themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, Malaysia will host the 46th Asean Summit and Related Summits at the KLCC from May 26 to 27. — Bernama





